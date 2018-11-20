A student at the University of Maryland died recently from an adenovirus-associated illness, the university said Tuesday. At least 10 children have died recently in New Jersey after an adenovirus outbreak at a health center there.

In a statement, U-Md. described the fatal infection as “an isolated case.” Few details about the death could be learned. However, the statement, issued by Dr. David McBride, head of the campus health center, said that since the start of the month, five more cases have been reported of students with confirmed adenovirus associated illness.

Adenoviruses are common causes of colds, but certain strains can cause more serious illness. On Monday, the statement said, U-Md. learned that a specimen sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed adenovirus 7. That is one of the strains that can cause more serious problems; it was implicated in the New Jersey outbreak.

Generally, the university said, treatment for adenovirus illnesses includes rest, fluids and medicine to reduce fever. Unfortunately, the university said, no specific medication exists for adenovirus infection outside hospitals.

It said vigilance was extremely important for those with such chronic medical problems as asthma, diabetes, or illnesses that lower the immune system or for those taking medicine that reduces the immune system.

Symptoms listed by the CDC included colds, sore throats and fever. U-Md. said they should not be ignored, and a doctor should be seen within 48 hours.

In addition to issuing the notice, and encouraging prevention, U-Md. said, departments across campus began stepped-up cleaning of “high-touch” surfaces early this month.

In the New Jersey outbreak, health officials there said the deaths there were among 35 adenovirus 7 cases at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Haskell, N.J.

On its website, the CDC recommended preventive measures that included frequent washing, avoidance of touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are ill.