BALTIMORE — An underground electrical fire closed several blocks of traffic in downtown Baltimore, the second such incident this year.

A spokesman for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. say it’s unclear what sparked the fire Sunday evening.

Crews were on the scene Monday at Charles and Lombard streets replacing a 130-section of damaged cable.

The utility expected repairs to continue at least through Monday night.

Crews reported to a similar fire in the area in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.