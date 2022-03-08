Shipbuilders covered by the agreement will see at least an 11.75% increase in pay. Others provisions include a $2,000 bonus, eight additional hours of leave each year and a monthly boost to the pension payment for future retirees.
“Our members have spoken — decisively,” said Charles Spivey, president of the union’s local chapter.
“They have ratified a contract that broke new ground and enhanced gains from previous negotiations,” Spivey said.
The shipyard designs, builds and refuels the nation’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. It’s one of two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear- powered submarines. It also services other ships in the U.S. Navy.
The shipyard employs 25,000 people.