University Police Chief Charles Herring responded in a statement, calling the accusation that officers were ordered to “stand down” during the gathering “reckless, misleading and categorically false.” It hinders the investigation and undermines officers’ authority, Herring said.
The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into whether “established procedures” were performed during the gathering, the university said. A Greenbelt man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault. Baltimore County police said he fired a gun during the gathering, striking himself and two others.