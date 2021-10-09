Under the new law, the unit investigates all deaths of civilians involving police in the state.
The attorney general’s office says in a news release that a Maryland Transportation Authority police officer in Baltimore observed a car commit a traffic violation.
The officer followed the vehicle onto Interstate 95 and observed it driven above the speed limit and weaving in and out of lanes. The officer attempted a traffic stop, and as the officer approached the vehicle, it sped away.
The vehicle exited Interstate 695 at Wilkens Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the median and was ejected.
The news release says the officer rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived. The driver, identified as a 26-year-old Black man, was pronounced dead at the scene.