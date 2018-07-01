REGION

Fliers evacuate plane

at National Airport

Passengers were forced to evacuate a United Airlines plane at Reagan National Airport on Sunday after smoke was reported in the cabin, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said that about 1 p.m. Sunday, Houston-bound flight 6122 was taxiing for takeoff when emergency crews were called for a report of smoke in the cabin.

The plane’s emergency slides were deployed, and all passengers and crew members exited “without incident” and continued to the gate, MWAA said.

Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker shared video from the terminal showing passengers sliding onto the tarmac from the United plane, which was surrounded by three fire engines and two ambulances.

United said the issue affected a Mesa Airlines flight operating under the United Express brand. Passengers safely evacuated the plane, United said. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known.

— Faiz Siddiqui

MARYLAND

Man killed, 2 hurt as

SUV hits disabled car

A man was killed and two people were injured early Sunday when an SUV slammed into a sedan that was stopped on Maryland Route 228 in Charles County, Maryland State Police said.

The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. on eastbound Route 228 in an area west of Thumper Place, just outside of Accokeek, police said.

Police said 24-year-old Kevin Cox of Brandywine, a passenger in a Volkswagen Passat, died from his injuries; the car’s driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of a Cadillac Escalade was hospitalized with injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the Passat was stopped in a lane of traffic with its hazard lights activated when the Escalade, driven by 43-year-old Sammie Davis, of Upper Marlboro, struck it from behind. The Passat, driven by Breanna Rodgers, of Waldorf, Md., was disabled from an earlier crash, police said.

— Faiz Siddiqui

1 killed in car crash

in Southern Maryland

A man was killed Saturday morning in a car crash at an intersection in Southern Maryland, according to the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. in the Leonardtown area of the county on Point Lookout Road near Budds Creek Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, an eastbound car went through a stop sign on Budds Creek Road and was struck by a box truck headed south on Point Lookout Road. A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and fatally injured, the sheriff’s office said. He was identified by the office as Moises Rodriquez, 26, of Lexington Park.

— Martin Weil