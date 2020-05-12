Nearly 159,000 people enrolled in private plans through the Maryland health insurance marketplace during the initial 2020 open enrollment period. Nearly 29,000 people have since enrolled during a special coronavirus open enrollment period, running through June 15.
Maryland’s health care exchange was established in 2011 as part of the federal Affordable Care Act.
