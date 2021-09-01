Mark Owczarski, associate vice president for university relations, said the unenrolled students “did not submit vaccination documentation or receive a medical or religious exemption.”
Owczarski said it’s unclear how many of the unenrolled students might not have returned for other reasons.
Officials at the school in Blacksburg say that 95% of students and 88% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
For the fall semester, 81% of undergraduate courses are in-person, officials said. It was 6% at this time last year.
“This semester feels more like a normal fall than a pandemic fall,” President Tim Sands said at a recent Board of Visitors meeting.