The ventilators can be used to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease associated with exposure to the new coronavirus.
Last week the university donated 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health.
“We welcome the addition of the ventilators to our reserve so we can assist more patients who need breathing support in the days and weeks ahead,” said Valley Health’s President and CEO, Mark Merrill.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.