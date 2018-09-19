MARYLAND

U-Md. police look into hate speech at dorm

The University of Maryland Police Department said it is investigating hate speech reported at a residence hall on the College Park campus.

Officers were called to La Plata Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday after a resident assistant found “noninclusive, anti-LGBTQ” language on a whiteboard, police said in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 5:56 p.m. that day.

Authorities took a photo of the message, which was then erased. A detective has been assigned to the case, campus officials said, and police conducted follow-up interviews.

Police did not detail the contents of the message.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Man lying on road is killed in hit-and-run

A 40-year-old man who was lying on a road was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run in Virginia, officials said.

The incident happened at 7:34 p.m. near Fraley Boulevard and Graham Park Road in Dumfries, according to Prince William County police. An investigation found that the victim — later identified as Alvin Smith of Dumfries, Va. — had been seen by a county park ranger lying in the northbound lane of Fraley Boulevard.

The ranger pulled off to the side of the road to check on the man, but another man, driving a blue vehicle and headed north on the road, struck Smith before the ranger could get to him. At first, police said, the vehicle stopped, but then the driver left the scene.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged in two incidents of exposure

A 28-year-old man was charged in connection with two exposure incidents involving a child and two teenagers in Virginia.

Fairfax County police said Allen Williams, 28, of Herndon, was arrested and charged after a description of him was put out on social media. He was charged Friday with “taking indecent liberties with a child” and other offenses, police said.

The latest incident happened Sept. 8, when a 10-year-old boy was playing in his driveway in the 12600 block of Builders Road in Reston. Williams allegedly started to talk to the boy before exposing himself to the child, according to police.

A family member later recognized Williams’s description from social media posts that told of another incident on Sept. 5.

In that incident, police said, Williams allegedly exposed himself to two teenage girls in the 1600 block of Hiddenbrook Road in Reston. The teens were walking from a pool when Williams allegedly came up to them, started to try to talk to them and then exposed himself.

The teens walked away and informed an adult of the incident. Williams left the scene, police said.

Woman, 70, dies in crash in Springfield

A 70-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a crash in Springfield, Va., with officials saying speed and weather may have played a role.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. near Rolling Road and Hunter Village Drive when Mina Fowler lost control of her Honda Civic and crossed over the grassy median before crashing into a Kia Sportage.

Fowler and the other driver were taken to area hospitals. She was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, a 33-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officials said speed and the weather may have been factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. Heavy rains fell in the region at times on Monday afternoon.