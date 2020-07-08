Courses with more than 50 students will be held online, and all courses are also expected to be moved online if there is a possible spike in coronavirus cases, Mary Ann Rankin, the university’s senior vice president and provost, said in the email.
Some are hesitant about the move. “UMD is such a huge school and I think that COVID is going to spread rapidly once the semester starts,” Gabrielle Christopher, a student at the university, told the Sun.
The school is also planning to reduce the number of students sharing dorm rooms, and convert floor lounges into bedrooms to minimize social gatherings. Students who have already signed up to live in a residence hall are able to cancel their housing agreement by July 17.
