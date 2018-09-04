CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has approved a funding boost to help pay for a new memorial honoring the contributions of slaves who helped build and maintain the school.

The Daily Progress reports the Board of Visitors endorsed a plan proposed by President Jim Ryan to allocate $2.5 million to establish a matching fund for private gifts to the memorial construction fund. The board approved the funding at its August meeting in northern Virginia.

Construction on the memorial is expected to begin this fall, with completion expected in fall of 2019.

The memorial was recommended by a commission convened in 2013 to study slavery and the university.

