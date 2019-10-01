CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s police chief has resigned after just over a year in the position.

News outlets report Tommye Sutton was placed on paid leave during the first week of September and resigned on Sept. 27. The university has not said why he was placed on leave, or what prompted his resignation.

The Daily Progress reports that a check of Charlottesville and Albemarle County court records didn’t show any lawsuits or criminal or traffic charges involving Sutton.

A university news release obtained by news outlets says Sutton has been immediately replaced in the interim by former Charlottesville police chief Tim Longo. The release says Longo is expected to serve for about a year.

