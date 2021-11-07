“We’re often putting rods and screws in to reconstruct the spine with the goal of getting the bones that the rods and screws span to knit together solid as one, or to fuse,” Smith said. “The problem is that the rods and screws we put in are metal, and metal is imperfect. If the bones don’t knit together solid across those (devices), then the metal has to carry the body’s stress indefinitely. The metal can then fatigue, fracture and fail or the screws can pull out or rods can crack.”