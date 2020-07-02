Amid demonstrations for racial justice and angst after months of pandemic-related closures, D.C. residents and law enforcement officials alike are facing a new chaotic force: fireworks. Typically, fireworks bookend Fourth of July celebrations in the nation’s capital, but this year the colorful explosions started weeks before the holiday and have continued nightly with unprecedented intensity across the District.

Neighbors with scared dogs and young children have demanded the city do more to stop the amateur fireworks shows, flooding the District’s 911 call center with complaints and begging local representatives to quell the noise. In response, city leaders launched the “Night Skies Initiative” that Niggora participated in Tuesday night. The program, which started last week, consists of “go teams” with representatives from police, the fire department and the mayor’s office to engage the community about fireworks safety.

D.C. Fire Marshal Tony Falwell said it is unclear what has motivated the fireworks fanaticism — whether the explosives have become an outlet for quarantine restlessness, a form of continued protest or simply an early expression of joy as Independence Day nears. But the initiative tries to walk the delicate line between effective and aggressive response.

“We are hoping that if we can let people understand the types of injuries that illegal fireworks cause, we can discourage the use of these products,” Falwell said. “With this friendly and practical approach, we figure we can catch more flies with honey.”

From June 1 to July 1, the District experienced a more than fivefold increase in 911 calls complaining about illegal fireworks compared to the same time last year, according to the Office of Unified Communications. The agency that oversees the District’s 911 center reports receiving more than 3,100 fireworks complaints, compared to roughly 570 calls during the same time frame last year.

At a Wednesday news conference, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) encouraged residents to call the fire marshal’s office instead of 911 to report concerns about fireworks.

“It is unlikely, let me just be perfectly candid, that police can chase down every cherry bomb that pops up in the District of Columbia,” Bowser said.

Some D.C. residents, have argued that law enforcement should do more to stop the explosions, especially while many people remain quarantined at home. Law enforcement officers are allowed to seize illegal fireworks — which, in the District, include projectiles and explosives that shoot into the air. This year, the Metropolitan Police Department has seized more than 6,400 pieces of illegal fireworks, the department reported Thursday.

On Tuesday night, as the city’s go team fanned out across 14th Street in Northwest Washington to knock on doors with fireworks safety fliers, an angry resident emerged from his house to lambaste the officers.

“Actually do something about people shooting off fireworks!” he shouted. “You need to police these people now.”

Four fire inspectors on neighboring porch steps froze but said nothing as he stormed by.

While neighboring localities such as Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have not reported increases in amateur fireworks use, the District is far from alone. Cities including New York and Baltimore have experienced similar surges, which have fueled a deluge of online conspiracy theories alleging that there is a secret government operation behind the nationwide increase in fireworks.

The Night Skies Initiative, which began June 24, focuses on preventing injuries related to fireworks. D.C. Fire and Emergency Services has reported six such injuries this year. One of those hurt was a young girl who suffered burns to her neck and shoulders from a Roman candle. In a separate incident, a 9-year-old boy lost a finger when he and a sibling were playing with fireworks they found inside their apartment, police said Wednesday. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham described the injury as “something he will have to live with the rest of his life.”

Many Washingtonians embraced the new firework safety program, shrugging off the nuisances and counting down the days until July 5, when they hope the fireworks will stop.

Derrick Edwards, 48, grabbed a fire safety flier from an officer on his porch Tuesday evening, laughing.

“Well, this isn’t for me; it’s for my neighbors,” he said.

Edwards has listened to fireworks flare every night for two weeks as he has tried to sleep, often tossing and turning until 2 a.m.

“I guess they got an early jump on the Fourth this year,” he said. “But it’s not a police call issue to me, just a nuisance.”

Without aggressive efforts from law enforcement, neighborhoods have become largely responsible for managing their own conflicts over the fireworks. In Capitol Hill, a tense exchange unfolded on Nextdoor, a neighborhood social network.

“Fireworks on weeknight evenings is the neighborhood equivalent of putting your seat back on a plane,” one neighbor wrote. “For a tiny bit of enjoyment for yourself, you make other people uncomfortable/sleep deprived.”

Other residents on the platform defended the fireworks as celebratory and urged their neighbors to refrain from calling law enforcement at a moment when the nation is reckoning with police violence.

“Please do not send the cops and jeopardize someone’s life and livelihood over some fireworks,” one user wrote.

Charles Allen, the D.C. Council member who represents Capitol Hill, said he has received a record number of emails, texts and calls about fireworks, which prompted him to work with the city on its new initiative.

“There is something different this year when it comes to the time and intensity of fireworks,” he said as loud bangs went off just outside his living room. “I like fireworks as much as the next person, but when we are talking about blocks with rowhouses, you are having an impact on your neighbors.”

While Bowser has said she will not issue any permits for Fourth of July parades in light of the pandemic, President Trump has orchestrated an elaborate demonstration with military displays, speeches and fireworks on the National Mall.

Bowser cannot dictate what the federal government does on federal land, but she has repeatedly suggested that residents refrain from attending the federal fireworks show to avoid contracting and transmitting the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Bowser told reporters that she has discouraged the Trump administration from discharging the fireworks.

It will be harder for D.C. residents to obtain legal fireworks to celebrate Independence Day this year. The fireworks vendors who typically appear on city streets were denied licenses this year, leaving Costco and Capitol Works warehouse as the two locations able to sell legal fireworks.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night, another firework exploded as fire inspectors wrapped up a night of door-knocking, folding their safety literature and collapsing their tent on Morton Street.

“Seriously, we are sitting right here,” said Kristina Harris, a fire inspector. “That is so disrespectful.”

As the sky darkened, law enforcement left. Booms and crackles continued in the neighborhood.