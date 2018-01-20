Warm weather is melting the ice that cold weather created around the Wasington region. (MichaelS. Williamson/The Washington Post) (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

It was warm on Saturday. On far-off April 5, when baseball season begins at Nationals Park, it normally gets no warmer here than Saturday’s 63 degrees.

On Saturday, as Washington marked a milestone in Earth’s progress around the sun and through the seasons, the 63-degree high reading at Reagan National Airport was the second-warmest of the month (it was 64 on Jan. 12).

National Weather Service records show that 63 does not become the normal high here until April 4.

The unusual warmth, 20 degrees above normal, gave hints of spring. But it had hazards, too. At least one person who ventured onto the ice at the reflecting pool was suddenly immersed in knee-deep water. Ice from earlier frigid days is yielding to the warmth.

Saturday marked 30 days since the winter solstice, the often-dispiriting day when the sun reaches its lowest point in our sky.

Saturday also ended our two darkest months, the 60 days of least daylight, the 30 before the solstice and the 30 after.

Increases in the length of our days seemed hardly noticeable just after the solstice. But they have added up and, since Dec. 21, we have gained almost a half-hour of daylight.