The White House made the announcement on Wednesday.

Cullen was nominated for the judicial vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad claimed senior status two years ago.

Cullen still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Cullen was a partner at Woods Rogers PLC, where he headed the firm’s white-collar and government investigations practice.

Before that, he was an an Assistant United States Attorney in both Virginia and North Carolina.

