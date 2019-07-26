The U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle approaches City Pier in New London, Conn., just after sunset Thursday, July 25, 2019. The Eagle has been across the Atlantic training Coast Guard Academy cadets all summer and is back in its home port of New London to exchange 3rd class cadets for swabs before it departs again to finish out the summer training schedule. The ship has been home-ported at the Coast Guard yard in Baltimore for the last five years undergoing extensive overhauls to extend the ship’s life but will return to New London as its homeport this fall. A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at City Pier in New London. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The sailing ship known as “America’s Tall Ship” has returned to its home port in Connecticut after undergoing extensive refurbishment in Maryland.

The U.S. Coast Guard barque Eagle returned to City Pier in New London on Thursday.

The Day reports that a ceremony hosted by the National Coast Guard Museum Association was scheduled for Friday evening.

The ship had been in Baltimore since 2014.

Capt. Wes Pulver, the National Coast Guard Museum Association’s president, said in a statement that the Eagle will be a focal point of the waterfront for decades to come. He says thousands of coast guard cadets, officer candidates, maritime students and others have been trained on it.

New London has been the ship’s home port since 1946 when its U.S. service began.

