A group called Transparent GMU filed the lawsuit. They argued that the George Mason University Foundation should be subject to public-records laws just like the university.

The school argued that the entities are separate and that state law exempts foundations from the Freedom of Information Act.

The court’s unanimous ruling upholds an earlier ruling from a lower court.

Evan Johns, a lawyer for Transparent GMU, said the ruling is disappointing and leaves no avenue for appeal.

Despite the negative ruling, Transparent GMU and other student groups have in recent years obtained documents exposing the tight relationship between Mason and the Charles Koch Foundation, which gives tens of millions of dollars annually to universities across the country.

Mason has been the foundations’s largest recipient by far, and critics contend the money has led to a conservative bent in its teaching of law and economics.

