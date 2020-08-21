Authorities have said masked men jumped out of car and fired gunshots into the crowd, striking Makiyah, who was not a target.
Murchison was charged with first-degree murder. Authorities did not say what led them to the suspect.
The U.S. Marshals Service previously offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Eleven people were charged in connection with the slaying. The first trial was scheduled for this month, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, news outlets reported.
It was not immediately clear whether Murchison had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.