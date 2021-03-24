The school’s beauty/barber shop, Midshipman store and other services will resume appropriate services.
The academy had experienced an outbreak of the disease, and nearly 200 midshipmen were moved to local hotels in order to expand quarantine and isolation space.
But there are still a number of students in quarantine. And the number of cases aren’t decreasing fast enough to resume in-person classes. They will remain online through Friday.
