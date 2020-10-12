Mona Gunn said the pain of losing 22-year-old Cherone Gunn to the attack in October 2000 “never goes away.”
“You’re not supposed to outlive your children,” she said.
She added: “We don’t want people to forget the sacrifice that we’ve made by having the loss of a child serving our country.”
The country of Sudan recently agreed to pay a $30 million settlement to the 17 families of the victims. It was in an effort to get removed from the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism.
