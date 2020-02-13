Virginia Beach is home to fighter squadrons like those featured in the movie. And Norfolk is home to about half of the nation’s aircraft carriers.
Most of the movie’s aerial filming took place in training ranges in the western United States. But a production crew spent time aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln off Virginia’s coast.
The original “Top Gun” was a runaway success in 1986, both at the box office and for Navy recruiting.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.