Sitting in the front row at National Harbor’s Plaza screen on Sunday, Taleen Khleifat, 20, remembered being teased and told that “soccer is a boys’ sport.”

That didn’t stop her from playing and eventually making Jordan’s national team. And it was among the reasons she was at National Harbor, screaming and leaping from her seat when the U.S. women’s team sealed its World Cup victory with a goal from Rose Lavelle.

The 23 women on the roster are her inspiration.

“There’s a lot of sexism in sports and it’s good to see how successful they are and being able to really break those barriers, shatter that glass ceiling and show people that women can be more successful than men,” said Khleifat, who lives in McLean.

The U.S. women’s team toppled the Netherlands, 2-0, the team’s fourth World Cup win and its second consecutive — making them only the second team to do so in Women’s World Cup history. (The other was Germany in 2003 and 2007).

The women are fighting for pay equal to the men’s team and filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in March. They also have been criticized by some, both for their victory celebrations and statements about boycotting a potential White House visit.

But for the 90 minutes-plus of game time Sunday, all that was forgotten as the crowd — many wearing USA jerseys, with small American flags stuck in their hair or hats — cheered the women on to victory.

Chants of “USA, USA, USA,” rose from the crowd, which a National Harbor spokeswoman estimated was 1,500 to 2,000 people. “Shoot it!” a woman screamed as the U.S. closed in on the Netherlands goalkeeper, Sari van Veenendaal.

There was a collective gasp from the crown at one point when the camera panned to American Becky Sauerbrunn, who had blood running down her face.



People gather to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Finals between the United States and the Netherlands during a viewing party at National Harbor on Sunday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Khleifat was there with her friend Skylar Meyers, 20, of Great Falls. The two grew up as neighbors and played on the same youth soccer team for four years. Khleifat moved to Jordan at age 9 and returned to the United States at age 18 to attend college.

The women had been to National Harbor to watch each game since the U.S. played Sweden. Meyers watched the last Women’s World Cup there while Khleifat was in Jordan.



Taleen Khleifat, 20, of McLean, Va., leaps up as she cheers for the second goal by the United States in the World Cup finals. The U.S. won 2-0. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

They’ve been fans since they were in the womb, Khleifat joked.

Meyers said her dad would turn on the games for them and tell them which players to watch — it was a tradition to watch the women play.

“I think at a young age and growing up and watching this team … you really want to be like them,” Meyers said. “These girls bring so much motivation and are just like who you want to be when you’re growing up. Little girls and boys out here too are like, ‘I could do this.’”

Roger Harris, 47, said he would have liked to have seen his native England in the World Cup Final, but he was happy to support the U.S. women and watch along with his wife and 9-year-old twin daughters. His wife, Julie Harris, said she did not remember seeing this level of support for any women’s sport. The Reston couple’s daughters, Josie and Eliza, play soccer.

“It’s really cool for all of us girls who play soccer to see the U.S. women win because it’s like we’re winning too,” Eliza said.

Josie added that while some think women can’t do as much as men, their World Cup performance shows they can do that and more.

“I think it shows them where they can go with sports, that sports can take you far in life, even if you’re a girl,” Julie Harris, 53, said. She said her daughters also read The Kicks, player Alex Morgan’s book series.

“It shows them that you don’t have to pigeonhole yourself,” she said. “You don’t have to be just an athlete. … It shows the depths of what you can do with your life.”

Reed Watts, 47, brought his two daughters to the game. The family from Burke, Va., said they were in their seats at 8 a.m. Ellie Watts, 10, and Sarah Reed Watts, 7, both play soccer — something their father hopes they continue.



Bianca Jimenez of Alexandria cheers for the U.S. women’s national team at a viewing party for their World Cup victory. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

After the game, Sarah said she felt “awesome!” while Ellie said Morgan could have scored if she hadn’t taken been fouled.

Ellie meanwhile remarked on what she has learned from watching the women play. She said she would come close to scoring during her games, but would always miss.

“But now since I’ve been watching them, I feel like I’ve already become a better soccer player just by watching them,” she said. “And I used to not be able to do juggles . . . and now my high score is 12.”

Reed Watts said he couldn’t ask for better role models, considering girls could not even play professional soccer when he was growing up. The first Women’s World Cup was held in 1991 — the U.S. women first won in 1999. The men’s team has not won a World Cup.

“Three, two, one,” the crowd counted down to the end of the game, stood, clapped and cheered.

Champions again.

