Based on the fake claims, unsuspecting investors cashed out of 401(k) and other retirement accounts to purchase the investments, not knowing that a portion of the funds would be skimmed off the top in so-called fees.
In September, Bank was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in a nationwide investment fraud scheme that resulted in over $25 million in losses to more than 300 victims, most of whom were elderly, the news release said.
Sellers’ part in the scheme led to losses in excess of $3 million. Most of the victims were at or near retirement age when Sellers and his co-conspirators defrauded them, prosecutors said.