William & Mary said it’s exploring an agreement that could bring as much as 60% of its electricity from solar farms.

Another challenge is the use of natural gas for heating and steam production. William & Mary said it will hire a consultant to provide advice.

The goals go further than power consumption. UVA hopes to expand plant-based meal offerings and switch to sustainably raised meats.

UVA is in Charlottesville. William & Mary is in Williamsburg.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD