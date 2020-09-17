The school has reported 378 total virus cases. That includes 330 students. Limited, in-person classes began last week.
“University leaders and public health experts have spent months planning for a return of students and a potential increase in cases,” university spokesman Brian Coy said in a statement. “We continue to expand our testing capacity, add quarantine and isolation rooms as necessary, and monitor our overall capacity to respond to cases and limit the spread of the virus.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Daily Progress.