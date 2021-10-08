Wendy Horton, UVa Medical Center’s chief executive officer, said improving pay is both a reward and an incentive for current workers to stay on the payroll and will help bring in others to fill open positions. Horton said the $30 million will help put UVa in a more competitive position within the marketplace.
Employees throughout the medical center will receive a merit increase this year, Horton said. About 40% of employees will get an additional increase to meet the market for their jobs and specialties. The pay is already built into next year’s budget, Horton said, adding that officials will review market information early in 2022 to see what changes need to be made.