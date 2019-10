Graham’s departure follows that of Tommye Sutton, the school’s police chief, last month.

Tim Longo, who was recently appointed interim chief of the police department, will now fill both positions.

Graham was hired in May 2018. She was expected to oversee the police department, emergency preparedness and public safety.

