Another firm, Supply Room Companies of Ashland, will receive $20,240 for 19,040 face masks.
The Cavalier Daily reported that the kits will include two cloth face masks, two containers of hand sanitizer and a tool that can pull on door handles and activate keypads.
UVA has also updated its policy book to require faculty, staff and students to wear masks inside campus buildings and on buses. The school also plans to keep large classes online.
UVA plans to start the fall semester on Aug. 25.
