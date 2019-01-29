CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia professor has been placed on administrative leave nearly three months after he was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple domestic battery.

The Daily Progress initially reported Monday that the university confirmed creative writing professor Jeffery Renard Allen was still an active employee. But later that day , UVa spokesman Anthony de Bruyn said the 56-year-old was placed on paid leave once the university learned he had been charged.

Allen was arrested Nov. 8. A family member said she had been choked by him to the point where she felt like she couldn’t breathe. She had scratch marks on her neck.

The school is reviewing the matter. The report didn’t include comment from Allen.

The award-winning writer previously taught at New York’s Queens College for 20 years.

