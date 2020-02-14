Chesapeake’s population has grown by more than 10% in the past decade. Norfolk’s ticked up by less than 1%.

The center estimates that Richmond will also likely overtake Norfolk.

Hamilton Lombard, a demographer with the Cooper Center, said one reason behind Chesapeake’s growth is that the city has lots of space for new homes, while Norfolk does not.

Virginia Beach is still the state’s most populous city. It has an estimated 452,643 residents.

The populations of the seven Hampton Roads cities constitute nearly a fifth of the state’s population.