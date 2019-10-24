The university says it will continue working with contractors on wage adjustments, including those that haven’t yet taken any action.
The Daily Progress reports living wage activists applauded the decision.
Longtime Advocate Emily Filler, now a professor at an Indiana college, says the change was “major,” and that students and faculty had been advocating for a living wage for decades.
