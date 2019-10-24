CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia says more than 800 full-time contract employees will see their wages grow to at least $15 an hour next year.

The news Thursday comes after Virginia’s flagship university announced earlier this year that it would begin paying about 1,400 of its own full-time employees at least $15 an hour. Altogether, UVA says the changes that take effect Jan. 1 cover roughly 96% of all full-time employees.