The move follows student efforts to make the change. Those efforts included online petitions as well as lobbying and a resolution by the UVa Student Council.
“We decided to revisit our grading decision after many exchanges with students, student leaders, and faculty and staff who work most closely with students,” UVa Provost Liz Magill wrote Friday in an open letter to students, faculty and staff.
“They reported high levels of stress, anxiety, and personal and family challenges among large numbers of students, and all encouraged both the deans and me to consider flexible grading options this semester,” she wrote.
