Administrators hope it will help return campus life to something closer to how it used to be, with few distancing requirements and few online course alternatives, according to a memo to students, faculty, staff and employees. Students will be required to provide proof of vaccination no later than July 1.
The Provost’s office will work with schools to develop accommodations for students or instructors with circumstances that make it impossible to return to in-person instruction, administrators said.
Administrators expect any worker without approved religious or medical exemptions to get their shots and will monitor employee vaccination rates and consider whether to mandate vaccines for employees. Most employees who worked at home during the pandemic will be required to return to their offices, at least for now, administrators said.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.