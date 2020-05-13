“Southwest Virginia has some of the lowest rates of infection in the Commonwealth, and we feel that we are well positioned to keep students and employees safe especially given the extra precautions we plan to implement,” Henry said.
To prepare for the semester, Henry said she has appointed a steering committee to develop the best plans for the school to safely operate classrooms, perform daily work duties and manage residential and campus facilities.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.