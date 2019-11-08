Virginia Tech will receive $545 million. The school is expected to produce about 5,900 undergraduates and almost 10,300 graduate students with degrees in or related to computer science.
Tech’s forthcoming Innovation Campus was an essential part of Virginia winning the bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. The company pledged to create 40,000 high paying jobs in exchange for $750 million in state tax incentives.
