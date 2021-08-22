Howard has been working as a consulting public historian and has partnered with the National Park Service, Baseball Hall of Fame and other sports museums in the past. His favorite parts of the job are the moments he can focus on local history in Virginia, including Allegheny County, where he’s from. Recently, he joined the team part time at the Augusta County Historical Society to fill in on some work for the LGBTQ+ archives and more. His colleague Donna Huffer originally started the project.