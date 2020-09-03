The hospital, on Irving Street NW, distributed bottled water, hand sanitizer and packaged wipes for bathing to patients and staff while the building’s water was unavailable.

Legionella bacteria can lead to Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia. It is unclear whether the patient was infected inside or outside the hospital, officials said.

“Legionella is a common and persistent problem world-wide and in no way limited to the Washington DC VA Medical Center,” VA said in a statement.

The hospital serves more than 200,000 veterans enrolled in VA health care in the D.C. region.

Gen Wilkins said she stopped by the center Wednesday afternoon to pick up a prescription for her father, a disabled veteran who lives in a senior living community. Wilkins noticed signs in the atrium that warned against drinking the water or using it for hand-washing. She said the signs said the water had been contaminated.

Two health-care workers she approached did not know what contaminated the water, Wilkins said, adding that a woman working at the front desk seemed flustered and said that she was worried for her own safety.

“Being from a veteran family, it really disturbed me that was occurring,” Wilkins said, citing the need for hand-washing and disinfecting to combat the coronavirus.

The VA statement said that positive tests for legionella bacteria were “not an uncommon occurrence at hospitals” and that the center has a “robust water safety program” for that reason.