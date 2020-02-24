Fauquier County’s commonwealth’s attorney, Scott Hook, and Levi Norwood’s defense attorney, Ryan Ruzic, jointly asked the judge to close the proceedings to the public.

Ruzic argued that Norwood is a juvenile and that media coverage could spoil jury selection. The public defender also said the hearing was “not a matter for public consumption.”

The Washington Post had filed a motion earlier in the day citing Virginia law that states “hearings held on a petition or warrant alleging that a juvenile fourteen years of age or older committed an offense which would be a felony if committed by an adult shall be open.”

After listening to Ruzic’s argument, District Judge Melissa Cupp, who presides over juvenile cases, ordered several reporters out of the hearing, citing the need to protect jury selection and the privacy of a youth.

Levi Norwood entered the courtroom with purple hair and wearing beige pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers. He was returned to Virginia from Durham, N.C., where he was apprehended at a Target by police and accused of shoplifting hair dye, clothes and a backpack.

Law enforcement authorities and his father have given a chilling account of what transpired Feb. 14. They say that after Norwood fatally shot his mother and brother, he put their bodies under blankets in the living room of their brick home and then waited for the arrival of his father. Once his father opened the door about 6 p.m., they say, Norwood fired a shot from the basement that wounded his dad in the head.

The father, who carries a weapon, said he fired a shot in return. Then he managed to escape the house, flagging down a driver who called 911. Deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office surrounded their home on Elk Run Road in Midland but did not enter the house until shortly after 10 p.m. because they assumed the son had barricaded himself inside.

By then, authorities said, Norwood had walked 10 miles and stolen a Toyota Camry. After being captured in North Carolina, Norwood was extradited to Virginia over the weekend and taken to a juvenile detention center.

In the aftermath of the killings, the father has had to defend himself from accusations that he is a racist who opposed his son’s romantic relationship with a black girl. Josh Norwood’s Facebook cover photo features David Lane’s “14 words,” a well-known white supremacist maxim arguing that “We must secure the existence of our race, and a future for white children.” The Southern Poverty Law Center says Lane, who died in prison, established a terrorist group called the Order, which was responsible for the murder of a Jewish radio host in 1984.

In an interview with The Post last week, Josh Norwood said that he had forgotten why he posted Lane’s quotes and that he is not a white supremacist. He also insisted he didn’t care about the race of his son’s girlfriend.

The girl did not return messages from The Post last week, and her parents declined to comment.

A close relative of Josh Norwood told The Post that the father was upset his son was dating a black girl. And four classmates told The Post that Levi Norwood described his father as racist.

At the end of the hearing, Ruzic declined to answer questions. Hook, the prosecutor, could not be found for comment after the hearing. It isn’t clear whether he will seek to try Levi Norwood as an adult.