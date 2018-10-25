

Ron Hamilton, left, and his son Ronald Hamilton, who was convicted of killing his wife and a police officer n 2016. (Family photo)

A Virginia jury could not agree on whether to impose a death sentence for Ronald Hamilton, who killed his wife and a Prince William police officer — a deadlock that resulted in a sentence of life in prison without parole for the former Pentagon IT specialist.

On Thursday, the Prince William County jury of 10 women and two men told the judge it was unable to settle on a punishment. The 6-to-6 split ended a capital murder trial that began in mid-September and included emotional testimony from the mothers of the slain women, and from Hamilton’s father — a retired police commander — who pleaded for his son’s life.

On the night of Feb. 27, 2016, Hamilton, 34, shot and killed his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Ashley Guindon, who was on her first shift as a Prince William police officer. The Hamiltons, whose relationship was floundering, got into a heated fight that night — Crystal, 29, wanted to go out with friends to an adult male entertainment club, and he insisted she stay home.

He threw her up against a wall, and, after she called 911, he pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times while their then-11-year-old son, Tyriq Hamilton, was nearby in their two-story brick home in Woodbridge.

As Prince William police officers descended on the house, Ronald Hamilton emerged with an AK-47, spraying shots and killing Guindon and wounding two other officers, Dave McKeown and Jesse Hempen. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Months later, Hamilton’s defense attorneys offered a deal in which he would plead guilty on a first-degree murder charge and receive a life sentence with the possibility of geriatric parole. After that was rejected, Hamilton agreed to plead guilty to capital murder with life in prison without parole. That, too, was turned down. Instead, Prince William’s longtime commonwealth’s attorney, Paul Ebert, known for the high number of death-sentence victories in his 50-year career, sought the harshest punishment possible.

Hamilton, who was ranked as an Army staff sergeant, was charged with 17 offenses, including three death-sentence-eligible charges of capital murder, for the premeditated killing of a law enforcement officer, of more than one person in a three-year period and of more than one person as part of the same act.

He was convicted in September on all 17, though one of the capital murder charges was dismissed for technical reasons, making it possible that he would be sentenced only on 16. After he was found guilty and the punishment phase of the trial began, prosecutors aggressively lobbied jurors for his death, while Hamilton’s defense team implored jurors to grant him mercy.

Hamilton did not testify, though many of his friends and former military colleagues took the stand on his behalf.

During closing arguments, one of his defense attorneys, Ed Ungvarsky, cited the fact he had saved a colleague’s life in a war zone while they were under attack from mortars. But prosecutors argued that Hamilton — who had worn his Army uniform during the trial’s guilt phase — was “appropriating” the esteem of the military to manipulate jurors and divert attention from his murders.