RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-09-10-15-25

(four, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-five)

12-18-21-23-27

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

14-30-33-44-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

0-3-3-2

(zero, three, three, two)

0-1-5-6

(zero, one, five, six)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.