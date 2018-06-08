RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-09-10-15-25
(four, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-five)
12-18-21-23-27
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
14-30-33-44-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
0-3-3-2
(zero, three, three, two)
0-1-5-6
(zero, one, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
