RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-04-21-31-33

(two, four, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three)

06-07-09-15-30

(six, seven, nine, fifteen, thirty)

02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

8-1-1-4

(eight, one, one, four)

8-0-3-2

(eight, zero, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.