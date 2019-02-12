RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-11-14-32-34

13-18-20-26-34

15-32-39-50-65, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

0-1-1

2-8-0

3-7-2-1

1-5-8-4

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

