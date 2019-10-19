RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-09-18-25-28

(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

5-0-9-0

(five, zero, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD