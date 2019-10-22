RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

08-18-19-21-28

(eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

4-6-4-3

(four, six, four, three)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD