RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

10-14-24-29-30

(ten, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

8-1-1-9

(eight, one, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD