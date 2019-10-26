RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-05-10-19-30

(one, five, ten, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

7-2-1-9

(seven, two, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

