RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

06-10-18-19-28

(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

1-8-0-9

(one, eight, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD