RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-11-15-20-23

(one, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

9-3-6-1

(nine, three, six, one)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD